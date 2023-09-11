GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Grafton man has been charged with kidnapping after deputies say he got into an argument with another person over bringing back McDonald’s.

On Sept. 9, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department received an alert of an individual being held against her will in a residence at Garrett Mills, according to a criminal complaint.

John Moore

Deputies were informed that an individual had received a text message from the victim stating “He’s holding me hostage,” referring to John Moore, 30, of Grafton, deputies said.

When deputies arrived at the Garrett Mills residence, they attempted to make contact with Moore, however, “there was no answer” when deputies knocked multiple times; after multiple attempts, “deputies proceeded to push the door open and announce, ‘Sheriff’s office’,” according to the complaint.

At that point, deputies observed the victim “exiting a doorway down the hall,” and Moore was “directly behind,” while the victim “was yelling, ‘Get the f*** away from me’,” before deputies were able to place him into custody, deputies said.

After placing Moore into custody, deputies spoke with the victim who stated that she and Moore “had been in an argument” when Moore had returned home because “he was supposed to bring her back McDonald’s, but he didn’t because ‘she was being a selfish b**** and didn’t answer her phone’,” according to the complaint.

During that time, Moore told the victim “‘I’m going to choke you to f***ing death and watch you lay there'” and “‘I am going to put you in the basement and starve you to death while I eat in front of you,'” deputies said.

After that, Moore “grabbed [the victim] by the neck/throat and held her there,” and that “seconds before deputies arrived, Moore was restraining her by her neck, refusing to let her go, with one hand and holding a knife up to her with his other hand and stated, ‘I’m going to slit your f***ing throat’,” according to the complaint.

Moore has been charged with kidnapping. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.