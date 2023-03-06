BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County man is facing several charges after trooper say he refused to let a woman out of a vehicle, threatened to kill her, and stabbed her multiple times.

On Feb. 27, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call for a well-being check at a residence near Hudson Road and Sugar Valley Road in Bruceton Mills because a woman was walking down the road yelling for help, according to a criminal complaint.

Jeremy Conner

Troopers arrived on scene and met with the victim who stated that earlier that day, Jeremy Conner, 43, of Albright, had “returned to the house and kicked in the side door” while “the victim was attempting to pack her belongings” into a vehicle, troopers said.

While the victim had the trunk open and was reaching into the passenger door, Conner “came out of the residence, got into the vehicle and started driving” while the truck and door were still open, and the victim fell into the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Conner said he “would not stop for the victim to get out,” and when the victim “started yelling out the window for help [Conner] pulled out a pocked knife” and “started threatening to kill the victim,” troopers said.

During that time, Conner “struck the victim two times in the head while the knife was in his hand and cut the victim three times in her left hand,” the complaint said. He also told her, “‘I am going to burn the car, kill you, and no one will ever find you’,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Conner drove off the roadway into a field and “continued driving through the woods and a barbed wire fence before the vehicle came to rest,”; once the vehicle was stopped, Conner “got out of the vehicle and sliced all four tires to disable it,” troopers said.

Conner has been charged with kidnapping and malicious wounding. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.