Man charged with malicious wounding after police respond to reported stabbing in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A man is facing a malicious wounding charge after allegedly cutting a woman in the chin with a knife in Clarksburg, causing her to be sent to the hospital.

A criminal complaint filed by the Clarksburg Police Department stated that on Wednesday, August 12, officers responded to a residence on Lee Avenue in Clarksburg regarding a stabbing. The suspect had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival, according to the complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the female victim, Elizabeth Eakle, along with two individuals on the front porch, the complaint stated. Officers said Eakle was holding a cloth to her face to control the bleeding and had a large, deep laceration on her chin. Eakle appeared very afraid and in pain, according to the complaint.

Additional officers arrived on scene, located two other individuals inside the residence and received written statements from both of them. At that time, Eakle was unable to give a statement of her own, officers said. The complaint stated that officers photographed the victim’s injuries and the incident’s location.

Carson Maditz

The complaint stated one of the witnesses stated Eakle had said Carson Maditz, 23, was the one who caused her laceration. The two witnesses who police found inside of the residence said that themselves, Eakle and Maditz were the only people there at the residence when they went to bed, according to the complaint. They also told police that they woke up when they heard Eakle screaming for help.

Officers said they spoke with Eakle by herself and asked her if Maditz was the one that cut her. She was unable to speak wrote on paper “Yes,” according to the complaint. Eakle was then transported to United Hospital Center and received several stitches, police said.

The complaint stated that officers returned to the residence on Lee Ave. after receiving a call from Eakle that Maditz was on her porch. Maditz had left the area on foot, but was located by police and detained, officers said.

When speaking with the victim again, Eakle told police that Maditz was the one who cut her on her chin and provided a written statement. She stated that Maditz used a knife that she had with her on her bed. According to her statement, Maditz grabbed her by the back of her hair and pulled her head back, and she then realized that she had been cut.

Maditz has been charged with malicious wounding, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $10,000.