TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over two dozen people were indicted by a Grand Jury in Taylor County in September, including a man who was charged with murder last month after another man was found dead from three gunshots in a Grafton home.

The Taylor County Courthouse released the indictments in a press release on Monday.

Violent crimes

Burel Mingus

Burel Dale Mingus, 49, was indicted for murder. The Thornton man was arrested back on Aug. 10 after John Stewart was found dead from three gunshots inside a trailer in Grafton.

In the criminal complaint against him, troopers said that Mingus was convicted of unlawful wounding in 2004 and by law should not own a gun.

The complaint also alleges that Mingus went over to the trailer where Stewart was found watching a movie, but became upset over something the trailer’s owner said. A fight between the men ensued, according to the complaint, and Mingus went next door and retrieved a .38 caliber revolver. Stewart was shot in the back and in the head, according to the complaint.

Joshua Trickett

Joshua Howard Trickett, 37, of Morgantown, was indicted on attempted second-degree sexual assault after an incident that happened on Aug. 17 at the Little General Store in Pruntytown.

In the criminal complaint against him, Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputies accuse Trickett of telling a woman in the store to go in the back room before he proceeded to lock the door to the store and tell her that he was going to use the zip ties he had in his pocket, and that “he wanted p**** and it would only take 18 minutes.”

According to the complaint, Trickett was trying to take her to the back of the store when a vehicle pulled up to the front of the store. Trickett then unlocked the door and told the victim he would be “back tomorrow and he would get what he wants.”

Felony escape

Damon Ferguson, 42, of Bridgeport; Jason Lee Cain, 35, of Grafton; Antonio Devor Chappell, 52, of Beverly; Darrick Paul Arbogast, 45, of Fairmont; Justin Allen Mayle, 33, of Grafton; and Nicholas Scott Bartholow, 39, of Grafton were all indicted for felony escape. Only Arbogast and Mayle are showing up in the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority Inmate search.

Justin Mayle

Darrick Arbogast

Arson

Joshua Price

Joshua Blake Price, 31, of Farmington was indicted for first-degree arson. Price’s arson charges stem from an incident in January 2021 where Tyler Poston’s Grafton home was damaged,

Price was also charged with murder back in July of 2021 after Poston’s June 2021 shooting death was ruled a homicide. Poston was shot six times, including twice in the head according to Taylor County Prosecuting Attorney John Bord.

A re-filed criminal complaint against Price claims that Price “was in a relationship with the mother of Tyler Poston’s child” and that “there was animosity between [them].”

Drugs

Joshua Swisher

Joshua Michael Swisher, 44, of Grafton was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy to commit a felony. He was originally arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance on May 24 after a pursuit through Taylor County.

The chase began at the intersection of West Virginia Routes 119 and 50 in Grafton when West Virginia Police saw “a suspicious WV Motor Vehicle Inspection sticker” in the window of a Chevrolet and attempted to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop, according to troopers.

The chase went through a four-way stop in Knottsville and to Sandy Creek Road and up a private driveway before troopers say the vehicle got stuck trying to climb a muddy hill. Troopers reported finding a loaded 9mm pistol, a glass smoking pipe and a set of digital scales, as well as several different kinds of prescription pills packaged for sale.

Additionally, Jason Dee Braham, 48, of Independence was indicted for fleeing in vehicle from law enforcement showing reckless indifference for the safety of others, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy to commit a felony. At this time, Braham does not show up in the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority Inmate search.

Amber Kostura

Amber Dawn Kostura, 39, of Grafton, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

She was arrested on May 14 after an office with the Grafton Police Department responded to a report of a woman trespassing in a condemned house in Grafton and say they found Clonazepam, Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, Diazepam and Buprenorphine Hydrochloride pills, as well as methamphetamine and a bag that officers say she told them had what “might be cocaine” in it, as well as $1,554 in cash in her purse.

Michael Plymale

Michael Wayne Plymale, 38, of Grafton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/possess. Plymale was previously indicted in 2018 for delivery of methamphetamine resulting in death, delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver meth and conspiracy after the overdose death of 30-year-old Michael Gavitt.

