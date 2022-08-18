WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been placed in custody following a grand jury indictment in Lewis County.
According to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, Benjamin Blake, 67, was indicted during the July 2022 term of the Lewis County Grand Jury for a felony count of murder.
Prior to being placed in custody, Blake’s indictment was sealed, therefore no narrative is publicly available at this time, officials said.
During a hearing on Wednesday, Blake was denied the possibility of bond; he remains housed in Central Regional Jail prior to his scheduled trial on Oct. 17, according to the prosecutor’s office.
A pretrial conference is scheduled in Lewis County Circuit County on Sept. 29.