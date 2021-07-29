Man charged with neglect after officers respond to call of 3-year-old boy being found at intersection in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged with neglect after officers responded to a call of a 3-year-old boy being found at an intersection in Clarksburg.

On June 17, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were reported to a 3-year-old male at the intersection of Oakmound and Sand Cut roads in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

William Smith

The caller told officers that the child “was covered in urine, that his shoes were on the wrong feet, and that he was nonverbal,” and an investigation showed that the child was in the care of William Smith, 26, of Bridgeport, officers said.

When officers located Smith, the door to his residence was unlocked, and he was “asleep on the couch,” according to the complaint.

Officers woke Smith up and while speaking to him, they noted that “he did not appear to be in a normal state of mind,” and that he “appeared confused and under the influence,” officers said.

While speaking with Smith, officers “asked multiple questions multiple times,” and he “was jittery and seemed as if he could not focus”; officers also noticed “multiple items of drug paraphernalia on the couch where Smith was laying,” according to the complaint.

When asked, Smith “admitted to smoking meth the previous day,” and that “he had been asleep for approximately three hours,” deputies said.

Smith told deputies he did not know the child was missing, and deputies determined that the child “was out of the apartment for an extended period of time,” according to the complaint.

Smith has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.