GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged with homicide in a February 2023 collision on Beverly Pike where a Pennsylvania man was killed.

Back in February, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department told 12 News that during the incident, a box truck stopped on U.S. 250/Beverly Pike in Taylor County due to a downed tree. While the truck driver was attempting to remove the tree from the road, a Taylor County man driving a truck, identified in a criminal complaint as Ethan Randolph, 25, of Grafton, struck the tree, killing the Pennsylvania man.

A criminal complaint filed against Randolph on Oct. 26 identified the victim as Robert Henson. Henson was declared dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from EMS, and Randolph was transported for medical treatment, according to deputies.

According to the criminal complaint, Randolph agreed to field sobriety and blood tests and “all tests indicated no sense of impairment.” However, a crash reconstruction by the West Virginia State Police determined that Randolph “operated his vehicle in a negligent manner” by driving more than 20 mile per hour over the speed limit and “performed no actions to prevent a collision,” including braking or steering, the complaint said.

Randolph has been charged with negligent homicide. He is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.