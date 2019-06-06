Man charged with possession after being found passed out in stolen vehicle, Fairmont police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County man is being charged with possession with intent to deliver after being found passed out in a stolen car in a business’s parking lot, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

Fairmont Police officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts in Fairmont for a wellbeing check where they found Jon Stevenski, 51, of Fairmont, unconscious inside a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers had familiarity with Stevenski due to previous dealings, and also noticed the vehicle’s registration number came back as stolen, according to the complaint. Officers searched the vehicle and found multiple bags containing methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine base and marijuana packaged for individual sale in Stevenski’s possession, according to the complaint.

Officers also found a large amount of cash in Stevenski’s possession, according to the complaint.

Stevenski is charged with possession with intent to deliver. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $30,012 bond.