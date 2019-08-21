Man charged with possession in Taylor County after officers catch him talking on his phone while driving

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A Grafton man is being charged with possession with intent to deliver after police saw him drive into a Go-Mart parking lot while talking on his cell phone.

On August 20, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department were getting gas at a Go-Mart in Fetterman when they noticed a person talking on their cell phone while driving into the gas station, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they made contact with the vehicle and observed Zachary Stevens, 34, of Grafton, in a gray Chevy Colorado, and saw a large knife sitting on the passenger seat.

Stevens was asked to exit the vehicle, and when he did so, he was asked if he was in possession of any illegal substances, to which Stevens replied that there was methamphetamine in his pocket, according to the complaint.

After Stevens was searched and deputies found the methamphetamine, he was placed under arrest, deputies said. According to the complaint, deputies also found a set of digital scales, 35 round white pills and a marijuana joint on Stevens’ person.

Stevens was then transported to LiveScan in Taylor County’s courthouse, where he was once again read his Miranda rights. Deputies also spoke with Stevens about his drug use and asked how he had been making money.

In the interview, Stevens said he “was not a big drug dealer,” but dealing drugs was how he’d been making his living. Stevens also said he did not have a prescription for any of the medication deputies found on his person, according to the complaint.

Also during the interview, Stevens removed a keychain from his pocket which contained six strips of Suboxone, deputies said.

When deputies tested the substance Stevens identified as methamphetamine, it tested positive as such.

Stevens is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.