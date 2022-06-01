FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man is facing an uncommon charge after an incident in Marion County.

Stanley Bettinger

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department, Stanley Bettinger, 52, has been charged with “houses of ill fame or assignation” stemming from an incident on May 15 which took place within Fairmont city limits.

But what exactly is a house of ill fame?

The law is related to prostitution. According to West Virginia State Code, a person can be charged if they “engage in prostitution, lewdness, or assignation,” or if they solicit, induce, entice or procure another to commit those acts in order to reside, enter in or remain in any house, dwelling, or otherwise. In other words, a house of ill fame refers to a place where someone exchanges sex or sexual acts as payment for entering or staying at a place.

In Bettinger’s case, he allegedly demanded sexual intercourse as payment for a place to stay, officers said.

Bettinger is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,012 bond.