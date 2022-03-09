TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — A Preston County man has been charged after he ran from deputies while on bond for two prior charges for fleeing with reckless indifference.

On March 8, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were traveling north on Brandonville Pike in Terra Alta when they saw a black GMC truck exiting Lakin Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

Shane Jones

Deputies observed the driver as Shane Jones, 40, of Terra Alta, who was known “not to have a valid driver license and was currently on bond for two prior fleeing reckless indifference charges,” deputies said.

When deputies turned on their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren to perform a traffic stop, Jones drove “without stopping at the posted stop sign at a high rate of speed,” police said. “Several vehicles had to stop due to this action,” according to the complaint.

Jones drove onto Toy Street, then onto multiple other roads while maintaining a high rate of speed, and deputies said he almost struck another vehicle on Cransville Road. Deputies then deployed spike strips which resulted in Jones turning away “and striking a utility pole,” deputies said.

At that point, Jones exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Deputies deployed a K9 unit to attempt to catch up with Jones, but they lost track of him when he crossed a creek, according to the complaint.

Later, deputies received information of a man matching Jones’ description being seen in a wooded area near Alpine Lake Road, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they found Jones hiding in the woods, and when he “failed to obey commands,” deputies had to “physically remove him from the area,” according to the complaint.

Jones has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.