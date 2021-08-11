Man charged with second degree murder after fight in Kingwood

David Wilhelm

KINGWOOD W.Va. – State Police are investigating an altercation involving a firearm on Pleasantdale Road that took place at 8:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Officers of the Kingwood detachment of the West Virginia State Police and Preston County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene to investigate and arrested David Wilhelm for second degree murder in the death of Stephanie Weis, 30. Wilhelm was taken in by Trooper S. W. Morris.

Wilhelm is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

No further information about this ongoing investigation is available at this time.

