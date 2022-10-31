MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after he allegedly left a man laying in the road from a hit-and-run accident in Morgantown.

Sintrell Bryant

On Oct. 1, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Willey Street and Richwood Avenue in Morgantown in reference to a call of a hit and run with injuries, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim “laying in the roadway unresponsive” with serious injuries. Police said that the injuries required several surgeries to correct.

Through an investigation, officers were able to determine the victim was struck by a vehicle being driven by Sintrell Bryant, 25, of Fairmont, according to the complaint.

Bryant has been charged with hit and run creating serious injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.