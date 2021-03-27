Man charged with setting 2 wildfires

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Forestry says a 22-year-old man has been charged with setting wildfires.

Jerry Allen Burgess of Charleston is charged with two counts of setting fires. The division says the fires occurred Sunday in Dunbar and burned seven acres of forested land.

No civilians or firefighters were reported injured.

A division wildlife suppression crew responded to the fires, along with Dunbar and fire and police departments. The Special Operations Unit was called in to investigate.

Burgess is being held in jail. It wasn’t clear whether he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.