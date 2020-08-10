Man charged with sexual abuse after minor discloses incident in Monongalia County

GRANVILLE, W.Va. — A man has been charged with sexual abuse after a minor disclosed an incident that occurred in Monongalia County.

On Feb. 10, a 13-year-old female and her father came to the Granville Police Department to report a sexual assault which had happened in Granville, according to a criminal complaint.

Nathaniel McGilton

The victim told officers that Nathaniel McGilton, 25, of Granville, had come to her home “to return a bottle of mustard,” and then “began asking sexual based questions,” officers said.

When the victim attempted to go to the bathroom, McGilton “picked her up” and touched her genitals, according to the complaint, and that McGilton then “put her on the bed and held her down.”

While McGilton “placed his hand on top of her shorts,” and on her genitals while the victim “told McGilton to stop approximately 5 times and even tried to kick him off,” officers said.

McGilton has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.