ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been arrested in Randolph County after the sheriff’s office said a child disclosed during an interview at the Randolph-Tucker Child Advocacy Center that they had been sexually abused by him.

Christopher Markley

According to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile said during a forensic interview that Christopher Markley, 28, had sexually abused them on or around Oct. 8, 2022.

Markley then agreed to come to the sheriff’s office for an interview on Nov. 16, 2022; deputies said that during the interview, Markley admitted to the sexual abuse and gave other details that matched those that the child gave during the interview.

Deputies arrested Markley on Nov. 18 and was arraigned and taken to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on the same date, according to the release. He was charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child.

He is being held on $100,000 cash-only bail according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.