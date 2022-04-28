Luis Martinez-Aguilar

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after police said he sexually assaulted a woman in Morgantown.

On April 24, a woman reported to the Morgantown Police Department that she was the victim of a sexual assault at a residence on Walnut Street in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim stated that “she awoke to” Luis Martinez-Aguilar, 24, of Morgantown, sexually assaulting her and performing oral sex, officers said.

In an interview with detectives, Martinez-Aguilar “admitted to fingering” the victim, according to the complaint.

Martinez-Aguilar has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.