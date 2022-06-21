TUNNELTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged with sexual assault in Preston County.

Nathan Leggett

On Jan. 25, troopers with the Kingwood detachment of the West Virginia State Police met with an individual in Kingwood who showed text messages on a female juvenile’s cell phone she sent to an adult male, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers received the cell phone, they saw a message from Nathan Leggett, 18, of Tunnelton, which “stated that ‘told you that you can’t say anything to anyone bc I could go to jail’,” troopers said.

On Feb. 25, troopers observed an interview with the victim at the Preston County Child Advocacy Center, where she stated that she and Leggett had sexual intercourse twice, according to the criminal complaint.

Leggett has been charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.