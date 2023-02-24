PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is facing sexual assault charges after Barbour County Sheriff’s deputies said he was in possession of a vehicle during a DUI arrest earlier this month, and illegal acts were disclosed during a Child Advocacy Center interview.

According to a criminal complaint, the vehicle had New York license plates and was in 25-year-old Abdeahmed Gahlan’s possession on Sunday, Feb. 19 when the arrest happened, and a search warrant was executed on the car on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Deputies said they found about 2.3 grams of presumed marijuana in a bag labeled “BackPackBoyz” and $1,332 in U.S. currency in the vehicle and seized Gahlan’s phone.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, a deputy attended an interview with a child younger than 16 at the Harrison County Advocate Center, and the child disclosed that they had been in a sexual relationship with Gahlan, the complaint said.

The crimes disclosed during the interview were said to have happened in November of 2022 and February of 2023 in Barbour County.

Gahlan was charged with one count of possession with intent and two counts of third degree sexual assault.

As of Friday morning, Gahlan had already posted bail. The criminal complaints against him list both an Elkins and a Prentiss, Mississippi address.