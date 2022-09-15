BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after a woman disclosed an incident of sexual assault in Upshur County which took place when she was underage.

On June 21, troopers with the Buckhannon detachment of the West Virginia State Police were contacted by an individual in reference to a victim who had been “made to have sex” at a residence in Buckhannon “without her consent,” according to a criminal complaint.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Zachary Galford

Upon speaking with the victim, troopers learned that the incident happened on June 16 and that Zachary Galford, 26, of Bartow, “had sex with her without her consent” at that time, troopers said.

The victim was interviewed at the Upshur County Child Advocacy Center where she stated that another individual at the residence where the assault occurred had asked her multiple times to perform oral sex on Galford “for fifty dollars,” according to the complaint.

During this time, the victim advised Galford that she “did not want to have sexual intercourse with him,” but that Galfold then “had nonconsensual intercourse with the” 17-year-old victim, troopers said.

The victim provided a printout of copies of a Snapchat conversation that took place between the individual at the residence and the victim, during which time, that individual “wrote ‘Technically Zach did rape you bro and that’s f***ed’,” according to the complaint.

On Aug. 28, troopers met with Galford, and after being read his Miranda rights, Galford “did advise he was at [the] house” on the date of the incident, but he “did deny having oral sex or sexual intercourse with the victim,” troopers said.

Galford has been charged with second-degree sexual assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bail.