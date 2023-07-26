MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County man has been charged after a juvenile female disclosed sexual abuse which took place in Monongalia County.

Cody Frye

On Jan. 11, officers with the Westover Police Department received a complaint of possible sexual abuse, according to a criminal complaint.

Following the complaint of sexual abuse, Child Protective Services transported an 8-year-old girl to the Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview, officers said.

During the interview, the child stated that Cody Frye, 28, of Masontown, had sexually abused her while they lived at a residence in Westover, according to the complaint.

Frye has been charged with sexual abuse. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.