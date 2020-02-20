Man charged with sexually assaulting, hitting woman with jar in Morgantown, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman and hitting her with a glass jar, police in Morgantown said.

On Feb. 18, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a home on Forest Avenue in reference to a call of a sexual assault, according to a criminal complaint.

Kyle Rocha

When officers arrived on scene, they met with a woman who said that she was sexually assaulted by Kyle Rocha, 27, officers said. The woman told officers that Rocha “physically forced her to perform oral sex on him,” and that he then turned her around and forced her into anal sex, according to the complaint.

The woman also told officers that Rocha had “physically assaulted her,” by hitting her in the face with a glass jar containing a candle. Officers said they saw bleeding wounds on the woman’s face consistent with her story. She was taken for treatment via EMS as a result of injuries inflicted by Rocha, according to the criminal complaint.

Rocha is charged with strangulation, malicious wounding and two counts of sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $200,012.

