MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged following an alleged sexual assault in Morgantown.

Eric Sohni

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Morgantown Police Department, a sexual assault took place at an apartment in Morgantown on Nov. 14.

During that time, Eric Sohni, 55, of Morgantown, entered a victim’s apartment “and forced her onto the bed,” officers said.

In the incident, Sohni made sexual contact with the victim; officers noted that she “had a bruise on her left breast” as a result of Sohni’s actions, according to the complaint.

Sohni has been charged with second-degree sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.