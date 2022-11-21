COWEN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing another man four times at a residence in Webster County.

On Nov. 18, deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Lisa Lane in Cowen for call of a malicious wounding, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they saw “a blood trail that started on the sidewalk that led into the residence,” deputies said.

Zachary Wenderoth

Once inside, deputies observed one person “applying pressure to [the victim’s] shoulder to attempt to control the bleeding,” and a “large amount of blood” on the victim and floor of the residence, according to the complaint.

After the victim was transported to Webster Memorial Hospital, deputies received a recorded statement from a witness at the scene which said that Zachary Wenderoth, 20, of Cowen, had attempted to “climb out of his bedroom window to leave the home.”

When the victim went outside to attempt to stop him, Wenderoth “pulled out a knife and stabbed” the victim, leading to “puncture wounds … in [the victim’s] arm, twice in his shoulder and once in his back,” according to the complaint.

Wenderoth has been charged with four counts of malicious wounding. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.