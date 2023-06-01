FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who goes by “Wild Bill” has been charged after he allegedly stabbed a victim because they were being too loud.

On May 31, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a reported stabbing on Adams Street in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

William Barstow

When officers arrived on scene, they observed a victim who stated that “he was stabbed by a while male who goes by ‘Wild Bill’,” who was later identified as William Barstow, 59, of Fairmont, officers said.

The victim stated that he “was throwing or kicking a metal cigarette container down Madison Street near Adams Street” when Barstow said it “was loud,” and told him “to be quiet,” according to the complaint.

The victim then “fumbled the container, making it swing and accidentally hit himself before he threw it in the garbage dumpster,” said the complaint. When the victim turned around, Barstow “hit him in the back with something, feeling like he shoved him with a blunt object,” officers said.

However, he realized “a few moments later when [he] felt blood he had been stabbed”; officers were able to locate Barstow, the knife used in the stabbing, as well as the clothes Barstow wore at the time of the incident at a residence in Fairmont, according to the complaint.

Barstow has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.