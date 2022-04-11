MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after breaking into a woman’s home and attacking her in Morgantown.

On April 9, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a call of loud noise at a residence on Spencer Avenue in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived at the residence, they tried multiple times to check on the welfare of a woman “with no answer.” Officers said they heard movement inside the residence and forced entry in order to check on the woman.

Upon entering the front door, officers saw the female victim and said they “could clearly see that she had been attacked and was in shock”; an inspection of her showed that she had “multiple lacerations” near her mouth, according to the complaint.

While in the residence, officers “observed multiple plants and refrigerator items had been knocked over in the kitchen” and that “the door had been kicked in and destroyed,” officers said.

The victim told officers that Terry Ford, 59, of Morgantown, “had entered her residence by busting down the back door while she was sleeping on the couch” and that Ford had “began to attack her so fast she could not describe what he was wearing,” according to the complaint.

During the attack, Ford “held a knife over her as he punched her in the face and drug her down the hallway by the hair”; the victim was later able to pick up the knife when Ford dropped it and barricade herself in the bathroom, officers said.

While searching the residence, officers found Ford hiding in the basement. When they attempted to process Ford, “he refused fingerprinting and photographs” and told officers, “‘I’m gonna go back there and kill her whenever I get bonded out’,” according to the complaint.

Ford has been charged with malicious wounding and nighttime burglary. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $250,000 bond.