HUTTONSVILLE, W.Va. — A Randolph County man has been charged with DUI following an accident in Huttonsville.

On March 26, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on Cheat Mountain on W.Va. Rt. 250 in Huttonsville, according to a press release on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Dwight Coffelt

While en route, deputies were notified that the vehicle’s driver, identified later as Dwight Coffelt, 56, and a passenger “were given a ride to the Huttonsville Par Mar,” and an employee at the store “advised that both individuals were intoxicated and they were attempting to purchase more beer,” deputies said.

Prior to deputies’ arrival on scene, “the individuals were disrupting customers and causing a scene,” and when deputies entered the store, they “observed a male attempting to purchase beer,” according to the release.

Deputies saw Coffelt “leaning on the counter and struggling to make the transaction”; Coffelt was “unable to put the correct pin several times and not placing the card in the machine correctly,” deputies said.

While speaking with deputies, Coffelt stated that “he was the driver of the wrecked truck,” and deputies could smell “the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from” him. When deputies asked Coffelt if he had drank any alcoholic beverages, “he stated he had six but not for a while,” and that he “had not drank any alcoholic beverages after the wreck,” according to the release.

After deputies had Coffelt perform a series of field sobriety tests, which he failed, Coffelt “refused the preliminary breath test,” and when he was searched, deputies located “an unopened Budweiser,” before placing him under arrest, deputies said.

Once Coffelt was transported for processing, deputies removed his handcuffs in order to perform an intoximeter, and while deputies were “typing administrative data into the intoximeter, [Coffelt] pulled an unopened Budweiser can from his multiple articles of clothing” and “then cracked open the Budweiser and was getting ready to drink it,” according to the release. However, deputies removed the can from his hands before he could.

Coffelt “was unable to provide a breath sample for the intoximeter,” deputies said.

Coffelt has been charged with first-offense DUI. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $750 bond.