MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is dead after an apparent shooting in Morgantown that happened early Monday morning.

Police were notified of a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Brockway Avenue in Morgantown at around 3 a.m., according to a press release.

Responding officers said they found a man lying in the street on the 500 block of Brockway Avenue with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, police said.

Police said the victim has been positively identified, but at this time, they are not releasing his name, pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.