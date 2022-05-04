ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after he dropped more than 30 grams of meth in front of officers on a roadway in Elkins.

On May 3, officers with the Elkins Police Department were conducting a routine patrol of the area of Robert E Lee Avenue and Wilson Street when officers saw a man they knew had an active Capias, according to a criminal complaint.

Billy Currence

The man, identified as Billy Currence, 35, then “leaned in the window of a blue Mazda” before he and the vehicle left in different directions, officers said.

Currence had been charged with fleeing from officers in Feb. 2021.

When officers attempted to stop Currence, he insisted he needed to go to his home and “picked up pace away from officers,” according to the complaint.

At that time, officers attempted to restrain Currence, and while doing so “Currence placed his hand into his right pocket, would not remove his hand, and began to resist officers by pulling away,” officers said.

Officers then took Currence to the ground and restrained him. During that time, a sandwich baggie of a white crystal-like substance containing large shards of suspected meth fell into the roadway, according to the complaint.

Once the methamphetamine was collected from the roadway, it was weighed, which amounted to 38.5 grams, officers said.

Currence has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $27,000 bond.