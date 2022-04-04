MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found drugs while responding to a suspicious person call at a Monongalia County hotel.

On April 1, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a call of suspicious individuals at the Euro Suites Hotel on Chestnut Ridge Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Jeremy Stickley

The individual who reported the suspicious individuals stated that “a male had been wandering in the back parking lot of the hotel,” and had been “seen speaking to another male who had left the lot,” officers said.

When officers arrived, they made contact with two males in a white Volkswagon Jetta that was parked in the rear lot and “not in a parking space.” They were able to identify one of the individuals as Jeremy Stickley, 39, of Hagerstown, Maryland, according to the complaint.

Officers asked Stickley to exit the vehicle, and as he did so, “a clear baggie of white powdery substance fell from his person onto the ground,” which officers later determined was crack rock cocaine, officers said.

During an investigation, officers were able to determine that Stickley was in possession of “multiple bags of crack,” six “Xanax bars,” four suboxone strips, 15.3 grams of marijuana and a set of scales, according to the complaint.

Stickley has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000