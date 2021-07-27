Man faces drug charges after altercation with officers in Elkins during which he allegedly brandished knife

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man is facing drug charges after an altercation with officers in Elkins where he allegedly brandished a knife and reached for a gun.

On July 27, officers with the Elkins Police Department were conducting a routine patrol of the area of First and John streets in Elkins when they saw a maroon Subaru parked along the street and running with three occupants inside, according to a criminal complaint.

Josue Mateo-Bonilla

Officers were able to identify the vehicle’s occupants by an illuminated dome light and observed a white tube between the legs of Josue Mateo-Bonilla, 38, and a set of digital scales, officers said.

While speaking with the other occupants of the vehicle, officers heard another officer tell Mateo-Bonilla “to ‘drop the knife’,” but he did not listen to commands and “was at gunpoint,” according to the complaint.

At that time, Mateo-Bonilla “refused to drop the knife” and officers “observed him reaching toward his waistband where there was a pistol in a black holster,” officers said.

Mateo-Bonilla “was then advised to stop reaching for the gun,” but refused “and was extracted from the vehicle,” during which time officers “were able to retrieve the knife along with the firearm,” according to the complaint.

After Mateo-Bonilla was placed into restraints, a female occupant of the vehicle stated that the firearm was hers and she didn’t know he had it, officers said.

At that point, officers performed a search of the vehicle and found a bag of presumed methamphetamine, a bag of presumed fentanyl, several presumed alprazolam pills, as well as an additional set of scales and bags, according to the complaint.

While being processed, Mateo-Bonilla stated “that his ‘new plug was coming in tomorrow’,” and that officers “could get him ‘with two ounces of heroin’,” officers said.

Mateo-Bonilla has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.