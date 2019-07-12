Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Man faces federal indictment after trespassing incident at Clarksburg FBI Center

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Oneil South

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A federal grand jury indicted a man after a trespassing incident at the FBI CJIS Center in Clarksburg.

According to the federal indictment, Oneil South faces two counts.

Count one said South possessed a firearm as an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance, according to court documents.

Count two said on or about March 12, South intentionally fled and attempted to flee in a vehicle from a law enforcement officer acting in his official capacity after the officer had given a clear visual and audible signal directing South to stop, according to court documents. South is also accused of operating the vehicle in a manner showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others. The incident happened on FBI Criminal Justice Information Services property, according to court documents.

Back in March, South and a woman, Samantha McDaniel, were arrested after a trespassing incident that led to a chase on FBI property.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News