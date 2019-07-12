Man faces federal indictment after trespassing incident at Clarksburg FBI Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A federal grand jury indicted a man after a trespassing incident at the FBI CJIS Center in Clarksburg.

According to the federal indictment, Oneil South faces two counts.

Count one said South possessed a firearm as an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance, according to court documents.

Count two said on or about March 12, South intentionally fled and attempted to flee in a vehicle from a law enforcement officer acting in his official capacity after the officer had given a clear visual and audible signal directing South to stop, according to court documents. South is also accused of operating the vehicle in a manner showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others. The incident happened on FBI Criminal Justice Information Services property, according to court documents.

Back in March, South and a woman, Samantha McDaniel, were arrested after a trespassing incident that led to a chase on FBI property.