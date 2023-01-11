PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who has been charged with murder and robbery in Barbour County could face life in prison following his guilty plea.

Stoane Binegar

According to the Barbour County Prosecutor’s Office, before Circuit Judge Shawn Nines on Monday, Stoane Binegar, 20, of Blacksville, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident in Jan. 2022 at the Pleasant Creek Wildlife Management Area shooting range.

Binegar pleaded guilty to the charges of the first-degree robbery and first-degree murder of David Heater, 21, of Idamay, which he had been indicted on during the May 2022 term of the Barbour County Grand Jury.

During the plea hearing, Binegar admitted to shooting Heater in the back of the head and stated that he did so because he needed money and had no other way of getting it; Binegar said he knew Heater had $400 on his person at the time, according to the prosecutor’s office.

As a result of the plea, Binegar faces life in prison for the first-degree murder charge, and the decision whether the sentence will carry the possibility of parole will be determined by Nines during the sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for a later date. The robbery charge carries a possible sentence of 10 or more years in prison, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A presentence investigation report was also requested by Nines to be completed by the probation office. Binegar will remain incarcerated in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail during this time.