Man facing drug charge after routine traffic stop in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A Grafton man is being charged with possession with intent to deliver after a traffic stop and search of his vehicle.

On Aug. 14, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department were patrolling the West Main Street area in Grafton when they noticed a red sedan pull out from a home and make a series of turns that gave the appearance of trying to evade the deputies, according to a criminal complaint.

The vehicle came to a stop sign on West Boyd Street, signaled left but continued straight; it was at that point that deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the sedan, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies then made contact with the driver, Wayne Worden, 42, of Grafton, as well as a passenger, identified as Jeffrey Fornash, according to the complaint. Deputies said they observed Worden’s hand shaking, and he appeared nervous.

Worden indicated that he had knives on his person after deputies asked if he was carrying any weapons, then performed a search of Worden’s person, finding the knives, as well as five to six pills and a small yellow bag containing a crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Deputies said Worden stated that “he would do what he needed to do not to go to jail,” after which deputies placed him into restraints and began speaking with Fornash, who said he only had a needle and spoon under his seat.

Other units then arrived on scene, and Worden gave them consent to search his vehicle. During the search, deputies found a yellow bag in the passenger’s seat, which had a black container with a pair of binoculars; three bags containing a white crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine; and a bag containing a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

Worden claimed to be the owner of the bag, deputies said.

During the search, deputies also found in the vehicle approximately 14-15 empty bags and found $325 on Worden’s person, according to the complaint.

Deputies placed Worden into custody and read him his rights and interviewed him, during which time he admitted to selling methamphetamine “as recent as a few days ago,” and that “he has been selling for a few weeks,” according to the complaint.

However, Worden denied the drugs in his possession during the search were his, and that they were actually Fornash’s property, stating that Fornash must have gotten into the vehicle and put the drugs into his backpack, deputies said.

The substances in Worden’s backpack were weighed and came to more than 2 grams of the white crystal-like substance and 0.7 grams of the green, leafy substance, according to the complaint.

Worden is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.