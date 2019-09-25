Man facing drug charge in Lewis County following traffic stop

WESTON, W.Va. – A man has been arrested in Lewis County after officers said they found methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Ronald Snyder

On Monday, September 23, officers with the Weston Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper registration, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said that during the traffic stop, the driver, who was identified as Ronald Snyder, gave police consent to search his vehicle.

During the search, officers said they found 3 individual baggies containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine, five empty baggies in a black zippered bag and a digital scale. Officers said the digital scale had a clear/crystal-like residue on it.

Snyder has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,012.