Man facing DUI charge after vehicle rollover in Randolph County

VALLEY HEAD, W.Va. – A man is facing a DUI charge after deputies said he was involved in a vehicle rollover accident while driving under the influence of alcohol.

A press release issued by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on Monday stated that on Friday, February 5, at approximately 9 p.m., deputies, the Valley Head VFD and Randolph County EMS responded to a vehicle accident on Point Mountain, just outside of Valley Head.

Deputies said a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 truck that was driven by Robert Edmund II had left the roadway and rolled over onto its top on Route 15.

The release stated that deputies arrested Edmund for driving under the influence of alcohol and transported him to Davis Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries. After treatment, Edmund was transported to Tygart Valley Regional Jail for arraignment, according to deputies.