Man facing extortion charge in Lewis Co. after threatening to make false accusations on Facebook if he did not get money

WESTON, W.Va. – A man is facing multiple charges in Lewis County, including an extortion charge, after troopers said he threatened to make false accusations about another man on Facebook if the man did not give him money to pay his rent.

Seige Richards

On December 7, 2019, at approximately 6 p.m., troopers with the Weston detachment of West Virginia State Police were contacted by a man who stated Seige Richards, 20, had stolen $300 from him and was threatening to make false accusations about him via Facebook if he did not give Richards more money to pay his rent, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint stated that the male victim said Richards threatened to tell people on Facebook that the victim was paying for sex from Richards’ roommates if he did not give Richards money to pay for rent. Troopers said the man further stated that he had helped Richards in the past, but due to Richards never paying him back, he refused to help him again financially.

Troopers said the man also stated that Richards had hacked a pay share account that he previously used to help Richards, and Richards made a fraudulent transfer in the amount of $300 on December 7, 2019. Troopers said they observed multiple messages on the male victim’s cell phone from Richards stating that if he didn’t pay, Richards would send the posts. Troopers said they also observed the bank transfer on the victim’s account to Richards’ account.

The complaint stated Richards was thought to be living in Morgantown at the time of the offense, but he had since moved to Clarksburg. State Police in Morgantown are requesting these charges be charged in Lewis County due to Richards residence status being unstable, and the victim living in Walkersville in Lewis County, according to the complaint.

Richards has been charged with fraudulent use of an access device and attempted extortion by threats, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,000.