Man facing murder charge in Clarksburg pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A man facing a murder charge for the 2018 beating death of a Clarksburg man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a Harrison County courtroom on Monday.

Anthony Williams was arrested in June 2018 after Rodney Long Jr., 47 of Clarksburg was found unresponsive in the Arbutus Park section of Clarksburg and later died of his injuries. Clarksburg Police said that on June 15, 2018 Williams hit Long in the head and body, causing his death.

Williams was facing a charge of second degree murder that would have resulted in a sentence of 10-40 year is prison if he was convicted. However, during his pre-trial hearing on Monday, June 15, 2019 Williams pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter via a plea agreement.

Williams now faces a sentence of 3-15 year in prison. He will be sentenced on Friday, September 6.

Under the plea agreement, Williams is required to pay court costs and restitution to Long’s family.

Williams said he got into a confrontation with Long because he was angry that something happened to his girlfriend’s kids while Long was supposed to be watching them. Williams said he then punched Long in his face five times, causing his death.