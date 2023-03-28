ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person is dead following a report of a dog being shot in Randolph County.

According to Randolph County Sheriff Rob Elbon, someone called his office saying a dog had been shot at approximately 5:04 p.m. on Monday in the Chenoweth Creek area of Randolph County.

At 5:15 p.m., deputies received an update to the incident that said a white man had been shot and that the alleged shooter had returned to his residence, Elbon stated.

Once on scene, Elbon said that he saw a white man down in a side-by-side at the alleged shooter’s residence. At that point, Elbon stated he checked the victim for a pulse but did not find any sign of one.

Deputies attempted to administer first aid, but were unsuccessful because the victim was already deceased; deputies were able to talk the alleged shooter out of the residence and take him into custody without incident, according to Elbon.

They then performed a sweep of the residence and found it to be clear; at this time, deputies have been unable to locate the dog about which the original call of the incident was made, however, Elbon did state that the dog is believed to belong to a relative of the victim.

Elbon did not provide the name of the man who was arrested, saying he wanted to wait until the criminal complaint against him was filed publicly.

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) website shows that 54-year-old Stephen Cross was booked in Randolph County on Monday, March 27, and is facing charges of second-degree murder. He is currently being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail but has not been arraigned yet.

Cross’s mugshot was not available on the DCR’s website as of Tuesday morning. 12 News reached out to the DCR to obtain it but has not yet heard back.