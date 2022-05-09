MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after he was found unconscious with a 3-year-old and 5-month-old in his vehicle.

On May 7, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of two people who were unconscious at the gas pumps at a Go-Mart on Postal Plaza in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies said that there were children in the vehicle.

Brandon Osborne

When deputies arrived on scene, EMS workers had already arrived and advised that the two individuals, one of whom was identified as Brandon Osborne, 31, of Porters Falls, “were unconscious at the time of their arrival,” deputies said.

EMS workers said they saw him attempt to hide a glass smoking device. After deputies detained Osborne, they performed a patdown search of his person “due to the presence of multiple knives,” according to the complaint.

During the patdown search, deputies found a container that Osborne said contained heroin, and the female passenger in the vehicle “admitted to using heroine prior to this incident,” deputies said.

Deputies noted the children in the vehicle, who were ages 3 and 5-months-old, and that the vehicle “was covered in filth such as dirt, trash, cigarette ashes, smoked/used cigarettes, various sharp tools, and other dangerous items.” The vehicle itself “did not have valid registration, or insurance, or MVI,” according to the complaint.

Osborne has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held in North Central Jail on $8,000 bond.