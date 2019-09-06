Man found with drugs during traffic stop in Summit Park

SUMMIT PARK, W.Va. – A Clarksburg man is in custody after police find drugs during a routine traffic stop.

At 3:13 a.m. on September 6, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department observed a red Ford Explorer with a West Virginia handicapped registration fail to come to a complete stop before entering East Pike Street from Wonderbar Road, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and spoke with the occupants while waiting for a K-9 unit to arrive, deputies said. When the K-9 unit arrived, an open air sniff was performed and the K-9 indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search was then performed on the vehicle, and deputies said they found 19.13 grams of presumed methamphetamine, 11 yellow tablets identified to be Xanax, four Percocet pills, five Hydrocodone pills, five Suboxone pills, digital scales and numerous empty plastic bags.

Officials said upon finding the drugs and paraphernalia, deputies identified the passenger in possession of the drugs as Jerome Johnson, 32, of Clarksburg.

Johnson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.