Man found with missing West Virginia teen in Virginia appears in court

A man who was arrested in Virginia after he was found with a missing West Virginia teen appeared in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Friday.

Danny Small

An Amber Alert was sent out for 14-year-old Shyanne Phillips on May 5, stating she was last seen in Morgantown. The Amber Alert was cancelled after Phillips was found in Front Royal , Virginia with 26-year-old Danny Small, who was then arrested.

Small appeared in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Friday for his preliminary hearing. Small’s attorney chose to waive the hearing and the case will now move forward to the Grand Jury.