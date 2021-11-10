Man gets 14 years in federal prison for role in Georgia-to-West Virginia meth ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Georgia man to 14 years in federal prison, Wednesday, for drug distribution and firearms charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

William Chappell

William Chappell, 35 of Cartersville, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances” and one count of “Use and Carry a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime” in February 2019.

Chappell and Terrick Robinson were arrested in September 2018 after officers discovered that the two were involved in bringing large amounts of methamphetamine to the area, from Georgia, and distributing it from hotels in Bridgeport, Jane Lew and White Hall.

Robinson was later convicted at trial for drug distribution that led to the death and dismemberment of a Fairmont woman, Courtney Dubois. Robinson was sentenced to four life sentences, plus 10 years, in the case. Robinson is serving his sentence at USP McCreary in Kentucky.

Seddrick Banks was also convicted in Dubois’ death and is awaiting his sentence.

Joel Jimenez pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison.

Terrick Robinson

Seddrick Banks

Joel Jimenez

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Three Rivers Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force; the West Virginia State Police; The Bartow County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office; the FBI in Rome, Georgia; and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Chappell remains in the Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.