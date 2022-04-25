FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after offices found fentanyl while responding to a trespassing complaint in Fairmont.

Lloyd Parker

On April 24, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence on View Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers made contact with the suspects, they met with a man who falsely identified himself as “Mike Jones,” but was later found to be Lloyd Parker, 44, of Spelter, who was arrested at that time for obstructing an officer, officers said.

After transporting Parker for processing, officers found a set of scales, multiple pieces of tin foil and a piece of foil that contained “a large quantity of apparent fentanyl,” according to the complaint.

The substance was tested and confirmed to be fentanyl, and when weighed it amounted to 3.74 grams, officers said.

Parker has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.