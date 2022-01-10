Man gives fake name, gets meth charge after Randolph County car crash

MILL CREEK, W.Va. — A man has been charged after giving a false identity to troopers before they found meth during a crash in Randolph County.

On Jan. 9, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to the Seneca Trail area of Mill Creek for a single-vehicle accident involving a black Jeep, according to a criminal complaint.

Dustin Morrison

While en route, troopers were informed to expedite because of a man attempting to leave the scene, and when they arrived, two female occupants of the vehicle informed troopers that Dustin Morrison, 26, “left and may have gone to an adjacent house,” troopers said.

When troopers went to the residence, they were told that Morrison was not in the residence, but when troopers knocked on a side door of the residence, they found him in a vehicle inside of the residence, according to the complaint.

Upon asking Morrison to identify himself, he gave a false name and troopers needed to use a digital fingerprint reader in order to determine his true identity, trooper said.

Morrison told troopers that he gave the false name “because he had a Capias warrant out of Pocahontas County”; when speaking with Morrison and other individuals from the vehicle, the accounts of what happened during the accident did not match up, according to the complaint.

After receiving permission from the vehicle’s owner to perform a search, troopers located a Nike backpack which Morrison claimed ownership of; inside the backpack, troopers found three bags containing methamphetamine, troopers said.

Morrison has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.