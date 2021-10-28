Man held on $400k bail, woman also arrested in Mannington drug investigation

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two people following a drug investigation, that spanned several months, in Mannington.

Danny Tucker

On several occasions, in September and October, sheriff’s deputies used confidential sources to make controlled buys of fentanyl and methamphetamine, from Danny Tucker, 58 of Mannington and another man, according to court documents.

The drugs were kept in a safe, in Tucker’s bedroom, at a home on Carberry Fork Road, and Tucker weighed out the drugs for each sale, sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies have charged Tucker with six counts of possession with intent to deliver, four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy, all felonies.

Brittany Efaw

On October 27, as a part of the investigation into Tucker, deputies executed a search warrant at the Carberry Fork address. During the search, deputies found Brittany Efaw, 33 of Mannington, inside the home, along with her bag that contained fentanyl and methamphetamine, her criminal complaint said. Efaw is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver.

Both Tucker and Efaw are being held in the North Central Regional Jail with Tucker’s bail set at $400,012 and Efaw’s at $40,012.