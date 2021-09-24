Man held with no bond after deputies allege he kidnapped and sexually assaulted woman in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A man is facing a series of felony charges after Upshur County sheriff’s deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman.

William Parker

On Thursday morning, a woman called the Upshur County 911 Center, telling dispatchers that she was being held against her will. Between the victim’s description of her location and cell phone tracking technology, dispatchers were able to pinpoint her location to Poinsettia Drive in Tennerton.

Sheriff’s deputies found the woman, inside a pickup truck, with her hands and feet bound with duct tape and cords, court documents said.

The victim reported that she had been kidnapped from the Cheat Lake area of Monongalia County and that she had been beaten with a baseball bat and had a knife held to her throat, the documents said. She also told deputies that the man had sexually assaulted her multiple times, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies arrested William Parker, 53, and charged him with three counts of first degree sexual assault and one count of kidnapping.

Parker is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with no bond set on the kidnapping charge and a $150,000 cash-only bond set on the sexual assault charges.