JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly keeping a woman captive at gunpoint in a camper in Lewis County.

Rodney Townsend

On Friday, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported hostage incident at a camper located on Westfield Road in Jane Lew, according to a criminal complaint.

Prior to deputies arriving on the scene, the caller, a female victim, stated that Rodney Townsend, 56, held her “hostage at gunpoint.” She said that at the time of the call, Townsend “had left the camper and was going across the field,” deputies said.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they observed Townsend in the field nearby, but reported that he “left the area into the woods.”

Deputies spoke with the victim, and she stated that Townsend “had struck her on Wednesday alongside the head,” and “aimed a gun at her and threatened to kill her if she would leave,” deputies said.

The victim reported that while she was being held in the camper, Townsend told her “she would not go anywhere unless she was dead.” She also stated that Townsend “would not allow her to leave the camper and had it locked,” according to the complaint.

Townsend has been charged with kidnapping and wanton endangerment. He is being held in Central Regional Jail.