Man tries to hide in woods after car chase involving Clarksburg Police

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers find him attempting to conceal himself in a wooded area following a vehicle pursuit in Clarksburg.

On Jan. 3, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department pulled into the parking lot of McDonald’s on West Pike Street in Clarksburg due to a Chevy Lumina in that same parking lot having a registration which returned to a Ford Escape, according to a criminal complaint.

Arthur Pritt

When officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver, identified later as Arthur Pritt, 45, of Clarksburg, “disregarded officers’ lights and siren, and began to accelerate,” officers said.

Officers then began their pursuit, which went “north on W.Va. Rt. 19, passing WBOY,” and went “through residential areas.” Officers recorded that Pritt was “driving in the opposite lane of travel” while going 60 miles per hour before he came to a stop at an underpass of W.Va. Rt. 50, according to the complaint.

While the vehicle was stopped, a female exited before Pritt continued down Rt. 50 heading westbound at speeds of 100 miles per hour, before stopping on “Fire Access” where Pritt exited the vehicle and fled on foot, officers said.

During a search of the area, officers located Pritt “attempting to conceal himself” in a wooded area about 100 yards away from the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Pritt has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.