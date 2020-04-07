Man in custody after alleged shooting in Clarksburg on Monday night

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Clarksburg man has been charged after allegedly shooting a man near Duff Street.

According to a complaint, on April 6, Taron Lackey, 28, of Clarksburg, heard a loud noise at a window from his living room at his residence at 314 Duff Ave. in Clarksburg.

Taron Lackey

Upon hearing the noise, Lackey retrieved his 9mm Taurus brand pistol and left his apartment, when he saw a male standing near his porch, officers said.

Lackey told the man to leave, and then the male walked up the steps to a sidewalk on Duff Avenue where another male was standing, and Lackey began arguing with him, according to the complaint.

The male then walked down the steps and pushed himself into Lackey, who was standing on the steps, at which point Lackey fired a round into the man’s forearm, officers said.

After being shot, the man ran approximately 100 feet and made contact with Harrison County EMS, whereupon he was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital via helicopter and was treated for life-threatening injuries upon arrival, according to the complaint.

Lackey is charged with unlawful assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.